Ray C. Muyskens, Jr.

May 2, 1941 -February 21, 2021

Ray C. Muyskens, Jr. passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, from complications related to Alzheimer's on February 21, 2021. He was born in Winchester, Va., to Ray Sr. and Virginia (Guess) Muyskens on May 2, 1941.

His childhood was spent in Illinois, Indiana and Wyoming before moving to San Diego, Calif., in high school. It was there he first laid eyes on Josephine (Jody) Escarcega; the woman he would marry on June 2, 1961.

Ray, Jody and son, Michael came to the Pacific Northwest on vacation in 1966. Falling in love with the natural beauty of the area, they decided to move to Chehalis to raise their family.

Ray worked for the City of Chehalis for almost 30 years, retiring as Director of Community Services in 1995. Prior to his retirement he was given the Key to the City and the title "Mr. Chehalis" to acknowledge his devotion to enriching the lives of the citizens of Chehalis, both through his work with the City as well as the service organizations he was involved in (Lions Club, Girl Scouts, etc.). Never seeking recognition, he accomplished many things for our hometown that are still enjoyed today.

Ray worked tirelessly on many projects, coordinating with service groups & stateocal agencies on the things such as: the development of Stan Hedwall Park, bus tours to the "new" King Dome & the King Tut exhibit, the Hot Air Fair and the Penny Playground to name a few. In addition to these efforts, Dad also found time to coach his daughters' softball teams, sons' Babe Ruth teams, and assist Jody with her volunteer work at the Evergreen Playhouse.

Ray is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Jody; his four children: son, Michael, daughter Lisa (Jim) Bleichner; daughter Jennifer (Dave) McNeil; and son David. Ray and Jody were blessed with seven grandchildren: Skyler, Noah, Adam, Madison, Jude, Katelyn, and Sophia.

Ray's ashes will be spread at the places he loved most. A private family gathering will take place on what would have been his 80th birthday.