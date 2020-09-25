Richard Arthur Westervelt Sr.

November 7, 1930 - September 22, 2020

Richard "Dick" Westervelt passed away September 22, 2020, with his loving wife and sons at St. John's Hospital. He was born in his family home in Kelso, Washington to Charles Russell and Hazel Dorothy (Westover) Westervelt. Dick graduated from Kelso High School in 1949. After graduating, he worked at Longview Fibre. Dick was in the Army from 1951 to 1953, achieving the rank of Corporal as a Radio man in Naples, Italy. Upon return, Dick attended RCA Radio School in New York. Afterward, he hitchhiked home from New York to Toledo in "five days and four hours" riding with long-haulers. He also worked at Western Coop, where he met Florence "Barbara" (Price). They began dating before Barbara moved to Bellingham to start college at Western Washington State College. Dick would drive up to visit on weekends, until he and Barbara were married in Bellingham on February 8, 1958. Dick worked for Bell Telephone from 1957 until he retired from AT&T in 1987.

Dick and Barbara had three children, which they raised together in Kelso. Dick was a long-time member of the Kelso Lions Club, Elks, Telephone Pioneers, and the Downtown Quarterbacks. Dick volunteered at Cowlitz Historical Museum, the Bush Cabin, and Lion's Rose Garden. He was a Cub Scout and Boy Scout leader, and umpired Cowlitz Little League. He volunteered countless hours as concession organizer and in the Lions Concession booth at Kelso High School football games and Lake Sacajawea events. Dick worked as spotter for Kelso High Football announcer "Pepper" Martin for over 25 years.

Dick was a hard worker, building the family home in Lexington, while still volunteering many hours and always finding time to recreate with his family and friends. Dick could fix anything, teaching his sons hard work ethics and practical life skills.

Dick loved cutting firewood for family and friends, volunteering and attending grandchildren's sporting events. His grandchildren would look for Dick and Barb in the stands, knowing they would be there cheering them on. He enjoyed camping with family and friends. They traveled in a pickup and trailer to Alaska and boated up the Columbia River. Dick and Barb RV'd from the West Coast to the East Coast, from Canada to the Yucatan. After retirement Dick and Barb enjoyed traveling to Yuma each year to enjoy the sun and companionship of many treasured friends, playing golf and hosting many gatherings.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents, his older brothers Bill, Wilbur, Charles and his younger sister Vivian. He is survived by his sons Rick, Michael (Susan), and David, his grandchildren Ryan, Laura, Allie, Margaret, Shelbie, Maxwell, and Hazel, four great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Dick was a stranger to no one and a friend to all. He was admired and loved by all who knew him. He had a servant's heart. Dick left a lasting legacy with his grandchildren, and touched the future with his special grace for generations. To the end, Dick maintained his sense of humor and love of his family and friends.

Viewing on Friday, September 25, 2020, at Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be a private family service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Community Home Health and Hospice.