Richard W. Stone

Jun. 29, 1938 - Sep. 16, 2021

Richard "Dick" W. Stone was born June 29, 1938 to Dorothy and John Stone in North Dakota. He grew up on a farm with 11 brothers and sisters. After graduating high school, he went into the Air Force. He served his country proudly and was a lifelong true patriot. After his service, he moved to Lewiston, Idaho with his wife, Diane, that he was married to for 25 years. They later moved to Longview, where they raised 6 children.

He spent most of his life working as a carpenter superintendent, in charge of massive projects throughout the nation. He oversaw the construction of the Astoria bridge, Pelican Bay prison, even the football stadium at RA Long High School. In addition to public buildings, he constructed homes and subdivisions in Longview. He designed and built his family's home in the early 1970's on Paradise Drive.

Dick Stone was a proud man and hard worker. He loved his country, football, and horse racing. He was loud and opinionated, but true to his word. His job kept him away from home most of his life, but he provided a nice home and life for his family. He was independent until the end.

He was preceded in death by both of his parents; his son, John; and his daughter, Cheryl; and many of his own siblings. He is survived by his son, Richard Stone, Jr. (wife Karen); daughters, Kriste McCoy (husband Doug), Leanne (husband Laurent), and Jeanne; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren

No service will be held.

In honor of "Dick Stone", his ashes will be spread at the Santa Anita Race Track, where his spirit can run free with the horses.