Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily News
The Daily News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard W. Stone
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021

Richard W. Stone

Jun. 29, 1938 - Sep. 16, 2021

Richard "Dick" W. Stone was born June 29, 1938 to Dorothy and John Stone in North Dakota. He grew up on a farm with 11 brothers and sisters. After graduating high school, he went into the Air Force. He served his country proudly and was a lifelong true patriot. After his service, he moved to Lewiston, Idaho with his wife, Diane, that he was married to for 25 years. They later moved to Longview, where they raised 6 children.

He spent most of his life working as a carpenter superintendent, in charge of massive projects throughout the nation. He oversaw the construction of the Astoria bridge, Pelican Bay prison, even the football stadium at RA Long High School. In addition to public buildings, he constructed homes and subdivisions in Longview. He designed and built his family's home in the early 1970's on Paradise Drive.

Dick Stone was a proud man and hard worker. He loved his country, football, and horse racing. He was loud and opinionated, but true to his word. His job kept him away from home most of his life, but he provided a nice home and life for his family. He was independent until the end.

He was preceded in death by both of his parents; his son, John; and his daughter, Cheryl; and many of his own siblings. He is survived by his son, Richard Stone, Jr. (wife Karen); daughters, Kriste McCoy (husband Doug), Leanne (husband Laurent), and Jeanne; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren

No service will be held.

In honor of "Dick Stone", his ashes will be spread at the Santa Anita Race Track, where his spirit can run free with the horses.


Published by The Daily News on Sep. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Rest In Peace, uncle Dick.
Jolinda Raney
September 23, 2021
I want to offer my condolences. Dick was one of my best friends. I have so many memories of him and I doing all kinds of things together. One fond time I remember most is helping him build the house on Paradise Drive after work and weekends for his family. I worked for Dick as a foreman and he always treated me with respect. I´ll always remember Dick as one of my best buddies and I know he felt the same. I always saw him when I travelled to Washington on vacation. We always met for lunch or dinner and were able to catch up and remember all the times we had together. I will miss him very much. Don Filippello
Don Filippello
Friend
September 22, 2021
Sorry for your loss. It has been a tough year to be a Stone. I haven´t seen most of Stones since my father, Lowell, died; but be assured my dad was waiting with open arms for Dick and Susan. I am located in Southern California, if you are down here spreading ashes at the Santa Anita Race track please contact me. I live in Torrance near LAX.
Jacob Stone
Family
September 21, 2021
We admired and respected his opinion on how things were, and should be, and his calling a spade a spade no matter who it was. Will never forget his helping design and build the house that we live in, and always will live in. His memory will live with us forever.
Jim and Kathy Rinck Jr
Friend
September 21, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers from North Dakota are with your family
Larry stone
Family
September 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results