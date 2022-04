Robbie (Rob) Alan Cress

November 29, 1961 - January 31, 2020

Robbie (Rob) Alan Cress passed away on January 31, 2020 at PeaceHealth in Longview, Wash., He was born in Fremont, Ohio to Willard and Lou Jean Cress.

Rob is survived by his parents, Willard and Lou Jean Cress, two brothers, Barry (Shelly), Shawn, four nephews, two nieces, and one great niece.