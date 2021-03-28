Robert "Bob" Eugene Heideman

May 27, 1936 - February 24, 2021

On February 24, 2021, the Heideman family said good-bye to their father, hero and best friend, Robert "Bob" Eugene Heideman at 84 years of age. He is now joined with his beloved wife, Dolores Eileen Heideman in heaven.

Bob, also known as Bobbie, Heidi, and Heidabug to family and friends, died at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview, Washington. His passing was quick and sudden, exactly two weeks after he was diagnosed with acute leukemia. Just like he dealt with all experiences in life, Bob managed his illness with bravery, strength and grace. In the short time he was given, his wish was to spend as much time with his family as possible. On his last day, he was surrounded by loved ones, and in his final moments his daughters Cindi and Kim were by his side.

On May 27, 1936 Bob was born as the second of six children to John J. and Laura (Erickson) Heideman in Chippewa County, Minnesota. Bob was drafted by the US Army in 1955. After serving his country for several years in Germany, as a service member, he exceeded the required standards of duty performance and personal conduct, and was honorably discharged in 1963. He attended Lower Columbia College for two years and earned an Associates Degree in Civil Engineering. In March of 1974 he graduated from Portland Community College earning an Associate of Applied Science in Fire Protection and Technology.

Bob married the love of his life Dolores Landeis on December 11, 1959. The two were married for 51 beautiful years before Dolores' passing in 2011.

Bob joined the Kelso Fire Department in 1960 and worked as a carpenter on his days off. In 1965 he was hired by the Longview Fire Department and also started his own residential construction business. During his time with the Longview Fire Department he held all ranks, was named Assistant Chief in 1974 and was named Longview Fire Chief in 1979. Bob retired on March 15, 1987 serving his last eight years as Fire Chief of Longview. Throughout his many years of civil service and into retirement he continued to be an active member of our community, giving of his time and efforts while volunteering for several organizations. Bob was a member of the Longview Pioneer (Lions) club for 41 years. During this time he served as president as well as being a very active member. In 2013 Bob received the prestigious Melvin Jones award which is the highest form of recognition given to members who have gone above and beyond to serve their club and community. In addition to his long time Lions membership Bob was also a member of the Kelso American Legion Club for 33 years, and the Kelso Elks Lodge for 17 years. He was a man of faith and a life long member of Glorei Dei Lutheran Church.

He loved to travel and took his family on countless road trips and vacations, many of which included his home state of Minnesota. He was a brilliant pool player and spent many years playing on local teams and joined tournaments both near and far. Camping, hunting and fishing were also three of his hobbies that took him to Canada, Idaho, Oregon and throughout the state of Washington. Bob loved the outdoors. He spent much of his youth fishing on the banks of the Minnesota River. He was also a true cowboy at heart and spent summers growing up working on his relative's farms in Minnesota. he was a musician who spent his life singing and playing acoustic guitar. He loved country music and blue grass. He shared his love of music with his family by playing at all of their special gatherings whether it was a holiday, barbecue or Sunday dinner.

But out of all these things, if you asked Bob he would tell you that his greatest joys in life were time spent with his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

If you ask one of Bob's children what he accomplished in life, they would tell you to take a seat because the list is long and there wasn't anything he couldn't do. His weathered hands worked hard, built the home in which his children were happily raised and manufactured an economical solution to any broken thing and misplaced part. There wasn't anything he couldn't fix. He will be remembered for his teasing jokes, his wildly entertaining and humorous stories, his strong and unfailing work ethic, his generous smile, his kindness and his willingness to always help others, and for being the greatest husband, father, grandfather and friend.

Bob is survived by his three step children that Dolores had from an earlier marriage, Mike (Holly) McMahon, Kathy Lee, Maureen (Ted) McGhee, and his two youngest daughters he and Dolores had together, Cindi (Dave) York, and Kim (Jim) Hendrickson, a brother Jim Heideman, two sisters Pam (Sean) Kidrick, Sharon Shuler, 12 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

To honor Bob, friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life on Saturday May 1, 2021 at 1 pm at the Cowlitz County Event Center. Pastor Elten Zerby will officiate.

If you would like to make a donation on Robert's behalf, please donate to his most loved charities, Community Home Health and Hospice, Shriners Children's Hospital and American Diabetes Association.