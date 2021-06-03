Robert E. Johns

March 1, 1941 - May 2, 2021

Bob passed away peacefully at home on May 2, 2021. He was born in Denver, Colorado to Edward and Alda Johns. Bob traveled for his job for many years as a demolition expert and met his wife, Carol, while working at Mt. St. Helens after the explosion. He then settled here for the last twenty six years.

Bob was a good friend to many people and looked at the best side of any situation. He loved to hunt and fish while living in Montana. He loved his family very much and if you were a child of his, you were a really lucky kid. He was a real cowboy at heart and very protective of his loved ones.

His Mom and Dad preceded him in death and also a younger sister, Dolly. Also a step-son, Michael Thomas. Surviving are his wife, Carol Ward- Johns. Children are Lorri Johns (Dave), Randy Johns, Doug Johns (Stephanie), Greg Johns, and Rich Johns. Also many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Step-sons, John Thomas (Rhonda) and Billy Ward.

Bob is missed so much and we will all forever love him and see him again in time. Bob believed in doing a good deed everyday for someone, so that would be a perfect way for all of us to honor him.

A memorial will take place this summer in Montana.