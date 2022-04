In Memory of Robert "Pete" Leak

December 29, 1925 - March 15, 2020

It has been a year since you left us and we miss you so much. We were one month short of 60 years together, which wasn't nearly enough. We knew your time with us was getting short but we weren't ready to lose you. The wonderful memories of our life together will help. We will always love you.

Pat, sons Mike and Jeff, Grandsons Nick, Michael, and Evan.