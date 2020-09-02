Robert Leonard Stroh

September 13, 1953 - August 23, 2020

Robert Leonard Stroh, 66, of Longview, Wash., passed away Sunday, August 23 after a quick bout with cancer. He attended school in Longview and Castle Rock, graduating from Castle Rock HighSchool in 1971. He attended Lower Columbia College and The Evergreen State College, receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1978.

Although he traveled many places when he was young and carefree, Robert lived most of his life in the pacific northwest, but for a stint in New Hampshire. He resided in Tacoma where he lived for many years before returning to his hometown of Longview.

Robert spent his professional career devoted to serving people with developmental disabilities. He held positions at the Adult Developmental Center in Cowlitz County, Goodwill, H.E.L.P. Centers in Vancouver, Wash., and a position with the State of New Hampshire, where he played a major role in closing one of their facilities. Robert eventually became a case resource manager at Rainier School and later transferred to the Tacoma Department of Social Health Services office where he retired around 2010. A major accomplishment in his career was being presented the Professional of the Year Award by The Arc of Washington State in 1994.

Robert was known for his humanistic qualities and would passionately defend himself and others when circumstances presented inequities or prejudices, especially when confronted with issues related to sexuality, discrimination, and civil rights. He was a fierce advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. He once saved a life.

Robert will be remembered as a loving teddy bear, dedicated public servant, and for his never-say-no-to-a-party attitude, his Santa Claus like laughter, his quiches and roasts, and his ability to concoct a masterful story to every piece of furniture he ever owned. He will be forever missed!

Friends and family are welcome to safely gather at noon on Sunday, September 6, 2020; for a celebration of life: 28306 Parkdale Road; Rainer, Ore.; 97048-3012 (potluckYOB)