Robert Jack "Bob" Powell
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020

Robert "Bob" Jack Powell

February 27, 1934 - November 21, 2020

Robert "Bob" Jack Powell passed away peacefully at home on November 21, 2020. He was born February 27, 1934 to William and Edna Powell in St. Joseph, Mo., moving to the local area when he was two. Bob graduated from Kelso High School in 1953 and received a degree in math and chemistry from Linfield College. He retired from Longview Fibre Company after 30 + years in their lab. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and two siblings. He is survived by his wife, Charlene and a blended family of six children, ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. At Bob's request, no service will be held. Burial will take place at a later date.


Published by The Daily News on Dec. 15, 2020.
I am so very sorry for your loss
Di
December 18, 2020
Sending you big "yellow rocks" and prayers.
Conni Dunivan
December 17, 2020
Love you, Dad. R.I.P.
Kay Powers
December 16, 2020
