The Daily News
Robert Weber
1939 - 2022
BORN
1939
DIED
2022
UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
Apr, 16 2022
1:00p.m.
Longshore Hall
Robert Henry Weber

Nov. 7, 1939 - March 3, 2022

Robert Henry Weber, 82, of Castle Rock, passed away March 3, 2022 in Kealakekua, Hawaii. Bob was born on November 7, 1939. After graduating high school in 1957, he spent two years in the United States Air Force. Bob spent over forty years as a longshoreman and loved clamdigging, fishing, and boating. He is survived at home by his wife Pat and granddaughter Sadie Page. Bob is also survived by a brother, Jerry Weber and three sisters Nancy Weber, Judy Polston and Katie Clawson, a daughter Carrie Weber-Bodine, a son Rob Weber, a stepdaughter, Kortney Mershon, a stepson, Kevin Page and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

There will be an informal Celebration of Life at the Longshore Hall 617 14th Ave, on Saturday the 16th of April at 1pm.


Published by The Daily News on Mar. 30, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
16
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Longshore Hall
617 14th Ave, WA
