Rochelle Pierce
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Columbia Funeral Service
1105 Maple St.
Longview, WA

Rochelle Pierce

Aug. 10, 1934 - Dec. 31, 2021

Rochelle Pierce, of Longview, Washington passed away on December 31, 2021, age 87, after a courageous battle with cancer; surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest. She was born to Harry and Hattie (Patching) Brown in Rainier, Oregon.

She is survived by her six children; Terry Pierce of Colorado, Jeffrey Pierce of Alaska, Natalie Sanders of Kelso, Melanie Randolph of Longview, David Vaughn of Longview, Katie Pierce of California, Nicholas Pierce of Oklahoma plus numerous great and grandchildren. As well as her sisters JoAnne Hegedus and Loretta Sutherland of Longview.

She worked at St. John's Hospital in Longview as a records clerk for 15 years, until she decided her place was at home caring for her children. Rochelle was active in the church and enjoyed participating in knitting groups with her friends. She was known for her kind and generous heart, helping families in need, particularly during the Christmas holidays.

Rochelle will be remembered with great fondness for her contagious smile, her happy spirit and her faithful love of God and family.

There will be a viewing, Thursday, January 6, 2022, from 10a-5p at the Columbia Funeral Home in Longview. The funeral will be held at the Rainier Community Church of God, January 7, 2022 at 11:00 am. with Pastor Roy Sprunger and Pastor Julie Ammons officiating followed by a light lunch at the church.

Flowers can be sent to 3430 Memorial Park Dr of Longview.


Published by The Daily News on Jan. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Columbia Funeral Service
1105 Maple St., Longview, WA
Jan
7
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Rainier Community Church of God
WA
Funeral services provided by:
Columbia Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
A strong Women and many talks we shared over the years. I will miss you and know you are in heaven. Courage and strength describe you.
Sheryl
Other
January 6, 2022
