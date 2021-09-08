Roger Parker

Jul. 8, 1957 - Aug. 27, 2021

Roger Parker 64, of Longview, Wa. passed away after a valiant fight with Covid Pneumonia on August 27, 2021. Roger worked 37 yrs at Emerald Chemical in Kalama, Wa. where he made many friends over the years. He loved the great outdoors and spending time with his wife and grandkids.

Roger is proceeded in death by his mother, June Louise Eby & his father, Von Carlos Parker. He is survived by his loving wife, Mitzi Parker; his sister, Michelle Parker Clevenger; his two children, Scott Parker & Larinda (Matt) Sanders; one step-son, Matthew Sparks. Nine grandchildren & one great grandson.

The Celebration of Life will be at a later date (unknown at this time).