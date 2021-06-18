Roger J. Raubuch

January 8, 1940 - June 5, 2021

Roger Jesse Raubuch, 81, of Longview, passed away June 5, 2021 at Longview Hospice. Roger was born January 8, 1940 to Otto and Mary (Flock) Raubuch in Chehalis, Wash. He attended Evaline Grade School and graduated from Winlock High School in 1958.

Roger worked for Boeing until 1960. He then moved to Longview and became a Millwright for Longview Fibre. From 1969 to 1976 he was owner/operator of "Roger's Exxon" in Longview. In 1976 he went to work for Reynolds Metals as a Millwright and retired in 2001.

In 1961 Roger married Deanna Montgomery. They had two children, Michelle Davis of Loves Park, Ill., and Michael (Ann) Raubuch of Ypsilanti, Mich., and later divorced. In 1970 Roger married Barbara Swift and she survives him at home. They had two children, Timothy (Brenda) Raubuch of Portland, Ore., and Tricia McDowell of Kelso.

Roger is survived by ten grandchildren, PJ, Matthew, Candis, Austin, Emily, Walker, Parker, Makayla, Jaydan and Cohnor. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Mary and Otto Raubuch; three sisters, Ella Elhardt, Mary Frye, and Leona Ridenhour and two brothers, Alfred and Vernon Raubuch.

A potluck Celebration of Life is planned for Friday June 25, at the Pavilion in Riverside Park in Lexington at 1:00 p.m.