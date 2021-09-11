Roger Tomasli

Oct. 14, 1938 - Aug. 30, 2021

Roger Tomasli, a 60 year resident of Kelso passed away at home August 30, 2021. He was born on Puget Island on October 14, 1938 and relocated to Kelso at the age of 22. Roger worked as a Hyster Operator at Weyerhauser and retired in 2000 after 40 years of service. He was a longtime member of the Moose Lodge and the Eagles and liked to travel, camp, go clam digging and watch sports.

Roger was preceded in death by his first wife Delores in 1977, his sister Sonja Warren and his parents Olaf and Astrid Tomasli. He leaves behind his wife of 39 years Pamela Tomasli; 4 daughters, Linda Rickman, Janet Tomasli, Melinda Linn (Bryan), Debbie McCoy (Sterling); a son, Brian McLean (Angie); 12 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at 344 Rose Valley Rd in Kelso from 2-4 on September 18, 2021. Any memorial contributions may be sent to Peace Health Hospice.