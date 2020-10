ROLAND H. NODURFT

June 2, 1949 - September 25, 2020

Roland Nodurft was born June 2, 1949 to Henry and Mary Nodurft. Roland passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 25, 2020 due to ongoing medical condition. Roland will be remembered for his helpful nature, sense of humor and most of all his loving personality.

A celebration of life with be held at Faith Center Church on October 17, 2020 at 11 a.m.