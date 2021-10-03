Ronald David Burchatz

Oct. 3, 1946 - Jan. 15, 2021

Ron was born in Florence, South Dakota, the eighth child born to Sylvester and Verna Burchatz. The family moved to Kelso, WA in 1948 when Ron was a toddler. He attended Kelso schools and began his love of automobiles. He worked at a service station and built his repair skills while owning several cars.

In 1968 Ron married Lucinda "Cindy" Scott. With Cindy, he raised Kevin and Carrie with great pride in their activities and college education. They both married and gifted their parents with grandchildren.

Ron was employed for 41 years at Longview Fibre Company as a papermaker. He was always on time, reliable, great at troubleshooting when problems arose. He was recognized several times for his knowledge of the processes and mechanics of his jobs. He also enjoyed making his coworkers laugh.

Ron belonged to the Cowlitz Old Time Car Club since 1980. Members became close friends. Ron drove his 1938 Chrysler and 1967 Fairlane in outings and parades with the club.

Ron liked to travel using his class B motor home to see family as far as South Dakota, visit national parks, northwest beaches, Las Vegas, and Reno. Ron spent time with his friends at aerobics where he became fit and added years to his life.

Ron is survived by wife, Cindy; son, Kevin (Allison); daughter, Carrie (Gary) Pedersen; sisters: Doris Marshall, Lucy Palmer, Darlene Haynes; sisters-in-law: Lynn Bush, Patricia Scott, Paula Burchatz; grandkids: Andrew and Colby Pedersen; grandkids: Liam, Evelyn, and George Burchatz; nieces & nephews: Brian, Diane, Charles, John, Jim, Cindy, Brock, Larry, Theresa, Steve, Dan, Linda, Cheryl, Leslie, Linn, and Morgan.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Sylvester & Verna; in-laws, Ben & Evelyn Scott; sisters: Francis Crawford, Christina Burchatz; brothers: Duane, Lester; brothers-in-law: Bradford Scott, Randall Scott, Chuck Marshall, Robert Palmer, Bob Crawford, William Haynes; nieces: Elizabeth Palmer, Debbie Marshall; and nephews: David Haynes, Randy Reynolds.

Ron quickly became comfortable at Canterbury Gardens Memory Care. We thank the staff for their personal warmth, support, and compassionate care throughout his year and half residence.

Ron had his last rites, has been cremated and he requested no services be held.