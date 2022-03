Ronald Wayne Goodrich

July 4, 1941 - February 24, 2021

Ron was born in Ft. Collins, Colorado. He died on February 24, 2021 in Longview, Washington. To see Ron's full obituary, please visit the Steele Chapel website at: https://www.longviewmemorialpark.com/obituaries/obituary-listings.

Ron will be laid to rest at Williamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon on March 18, 2021 at 2:30 PM