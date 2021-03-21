Rosa Marie Eggers

January 18, 1937 - March 12, 2021

Rosa Marie Eggers, known as Marie to family and friends, passed away peacefully on March 12, 1937. Marie was a long time resident of Longview, Wash., moving with her family from Tennessee to Longview, Wash., when she was 9 years old. She was married to Charlie Eggers on July 3, 1952 and they were married for 56 years before he passed away in 2008. Marie was a homemaker who raised three sons and was a wonderful mother and grandmother. Marie enjoyed crochet, playing games, cooking and spending time with family and friends. She was a member of the Westview Church of God in Longview, Wash.

Marie is survived by two sons, Ron Eggers of Kelso, Wash., and Jim Eggers of Longview, Wash.; her brother, Robert Greer of Louisville, Ky.; six grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Eggers, her son, Don Eggers and great grandson, Dylan Bosell.