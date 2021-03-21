Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily News
The Daily News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rosa Marie Eggers

Rosa Marie Eggers

January 18, 1937 - March 12, 2021

Rosa Marie Eggers, known as Marie to family and friends, passed away peacefully on March 12, 1937. Marie was a long time resident of Longview, Wash., moving with her family from Tennessee to Longview, Wash., when she was 9 years old. She was married to Charlie Eggers on July 3, 1952 and they were married for 56 years before he passed away in 2008. Marie was a homemaker who raised three sons and was a wonderful mother and grandmother. Marie enjoyed crochet, playing games, cooking and spending time with family and friends. She was a member of the Westview Church of God in Longview, Wash.

Marie is survived by two sons, Ron Eggers of Kelso, Wash., and Jim Eggers of Longview, Wash.; her brother, Robert Greer of Louisville, Ky.; six grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Eggers, her son, Don Eggers and great grandson, Dylan Bosell.


Published by The Daily News on Mar. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
So sorry for your loss. I have lots of great memories at the Eggers house when we were kids.
Tom Gillihan
March 21, 2021
My prayers are with this wonderful family. Marie should have been very proud of herself for the great job she did raising her boys.
Mike Tiemens
March 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results