Rosemaree Beth Wildfong

April 4, 1948 - Jan. 31, 2022

A Celebration of Life for Rosemaree Wildfong will be April 9, 2022 at 11a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1025 SW Market Street, Portland, Oregon 97201. She is remembered as loving the Oregon Coast and especially clam digging.