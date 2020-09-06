Roy Daniel "Spyder" White

July 30, 1945 - August 21, 2020

R. Daniel White passed away peacefully at home in Longview, Wash., on August 21, 2020. Dan was born July 30, 1945 in Longview to Willard and Laura White. He graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1963, attended Lower Columbia College, and received his B.A. in Education from Western Washington University in 1972.

"Spyder" was a gifted musician and creative songwriter. He played professionally as a keyboard player and vocalist for more than 3 decades, performing in several local and regional rock & roll bands including the popular 1960's band "The Impacts" a.k.a. "The Impact Express". He taught at Sylvan Learning Center for 15 years and enjoyed teaching private piano lessons at Korten's music store. Music was Dan's passion, but he was also an avid golfer, a loyal baseball fan, and persistent fisherman. He touched many lives through his music and his soft soul, collecting many friends along the way. We will miss his sharp wit and keen sense of humor.

Dan White was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Tom. He is survived by his sisters: Sandra Quigley (Richard) of Eugene, Ore; Jeanne McKinney of Vancouver, Wash: Lori Grendon (John) of Olympia, Wash.; and his sister-in-law MaryKay White of Eugene, Ore., and their families

A Celebration of Life will be held at a date TBD. Any memorial contributions should be made to the Marfan Foundation.