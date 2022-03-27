Menu
Ryan Shaw

Ryan L. Shaw

Jan. 21, 1985 - March 10, 2022

Ryan Lee Shaw, 37, of Longview, Washington, passed away March 10, 2022, in an accident on Abernathy Creek, Cowlitz County.

He was born January 21, 1985, to Willie and Cherie Shaw of Olympia, Washington, and later moved to Longview, Washington with his mother.

Ryan was an enthusiastic outdoorsman who loved bonfires, fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family. Ryan loved nothing more than traveling to the mountains for the view, atmosphere and solitude; he was always at peace in nature. Alongside for their adventures was his faithful sidekick Max, a German Shepherd/Husky mix. Ryan's huge heart, sense of humor, laugh and smile were treasured by his family and friends. Ryan was a bible student and took comfort studying the bible; knowing that he would be reunited with his loved ones. (Revelations 21:3-4).

Ryan is preceded in death by his grandparents, LeRoy "Sonny" and Charlotte Hegstad of Puget Island, and Marie Annazetta Spencer. He is survived by faithful dog Max, his parents, Cherie Shaw of Longview, Washington; Willie (Mary) Shaw of Olympia Washington; his brother Jason (Lindsey) Shaw of McKinney, Texas; his sister, Catrina (Denard) Sherman of Seattle, Washington; a nephew and three nieces, and several cousins.

A memorial service will be held privately by the family in a place Ryan would have found special to him.


Published by The Daily News on Mar. 27, 2022.
