Sally J. Agee

June 11, 1948 - Dec. 23, 2021

Sally J. Agee, 73, a current resident of Fond du Lac, Wis., died Thursday, December 23, 2021, at her home. She was born in Shelton, Wash. on June 11, 1948, a daughter of Frank and Elizabeth (Hurst) Wolf. On July 11, 1971, Sally married John B. Agee in Shelton. He preceded her in death on December 30, 2013.

Survivors include her two sons, Michael Agee, and Matthew (Jennifer) Agee, and their daughter, Jane; sister, Karen (Warren) Bergh; two nieces; cousins and other family. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

A celebration of Sally's life will be held in 2022. Cremation has taken place.

Services are in the care of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home. Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com