Sally J. Agee
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI

Sally J. Agee

June 11, 1948 - Dec. 23, 2021

Sally J. Agee, 73, a current resident of Fond du Lac, Wis., died Thursday, December 23, 2021, at her home. She was born in Shelton, Wash. on June 11, 1948, a daughter of Frank and Elizabeth (Hurst) Wolf. On July 11, 1971, Sally married John B. Agee in Shelton. He preceded her in death on December 30, 2013.

Survivors include her two sons, Michael Agee, and Matthew (Jennifer) Agee, and their daughter, Jane; sister, Karen (Warren) Bergh; two nieces; cousins and other family. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

A celebration of Sally's life will be held in 2022. Cremation has taken place.

Services are in the care of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 North Park Avenue, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com


Published by The Daily News on Dec. 31, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ms. Agee was my third grade teacher. I will always remember her vibrant smile. So sorry for your loss
Tammy
January 9, 2022
Mike and Matt, We were so saddened to hear about your mom. You and your families are in our thoughts and prayers. Tommy made a red paper mache Santa boot in Sally´s 4th grade classroom. It has been our favorite table centerpiece for the last 30+ years. Now, it´s even more special! Our deepest condolences to all of you. Ray and Pat Berg
Pat Berg
January 1, 2022
Matt, I am thinking about you and your family at this time of loss. You have always been one of my fondest memories at Kelso High School. I got to know your mom during that time. Blessings to you and your family.
Ron Yauchzee
School
December 31, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
December 30, 2021
