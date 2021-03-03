Samuel (Sam) E. Tift, Sr.

February 8, 1929 - February 21, 2021

Sam was raised in the Rainier area and he raised his family (and extended family) in the Rainier area, Sam was proceeded in Death by wife Frances, his parents and siblings Edna, Frank, Charlie, Tom and John

He was a member of the Operating Engineers Local (701) for over 65 years (front end loader operator) he was very active in his community, Asst. Scout Master, Columbia Squares square dance club, Rainier Daze, Rainier Senior center, West Rainier Diking District and many others.

He served active duty in the Air Force.

Sam is survived by his wife Marily Tift at home, son Sam Tift Jr. (Jerry), daughter Lorna Smith (Tony) of Longview, Wash., son Jim Tift (Debbie) of Rainier, Ore., daughter Merry Palacios (Bob) of Portland,Ore., step son Bill Whitaker of Merlin Ore., and step daughter Susie Mendez (Antonio) of Salem, Ore., 20 grand children, 31 great grand children and two great great grand children.

In lieu of Flowers please make contributions to the Longview Hospice in his name.

Services will be held on Saturday March 6, 2021 at Hudson Cemetery in Rainier, Ore., at 2pm.