Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily News
The Daily News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sandra Lee Hamilton
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021

Sandra Lee Hamilton

October 26, 1944 - March 5, 2021

Sandy moved to Longview in 1945. She graduated from RA Long in 1963 where she met the love of her life Wayne Hamilton. They married on her 18th birthday. When Wayne was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis at age 36, Sandy decided to go to nursing school in anticipation of taking care of him. She worked as a nurse at St John Medical Center, retiring in 1996.

Sandy was very active in her church, Trinity Lutheran, before Wayne passed in 2017.

She is survived by her four children, David, Lorin, Cindy and Corry. Along with ten grandchildren, her sister Susan and caregiver Tori.

Sandy was an inspiration to all who were close to her and her legacy will live on for generations to come.

A private family service was held on March 12, 2021.

Sandy will be missed but forever in our hearts.


Published by The Daily News on Mar. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
It has been one year since you passed away. I loved you so much mom, I think about you every day. I miss you...
Lorin Hamilton
March 5, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results