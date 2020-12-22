Menu
Sara Marie Morgan
1951 - 2020
BORN
1951
DIED
2020

Sara Marie Morgan

December 7, 1951 - December 16, 2020

Sara Marie Morgan of Kalama Wash., passed away at Hospice on December 16, 2020 having turned 69 years old nine days earlier.

Sara was born to Ray and Sue Abrams in Tucson Ar., in1951 and grew up in north eastern Arizona. Sara attended and graduated in 1969 from Snowflake High School, Snowflake Ar. Sara and Levi Morgan were married in Clatskanie Ore., on December 19, 1976. Sara passed three days short of their 44th anniversary.

Levi and Sara have three children. Cassie (Bert) Thacker of Kelso Wash., Cliff Butler of Tucson Ar., and Catie Shamloo of Newberg Ore. Between their three children she has ten grandchildren. Sara worked for Kelso School District as an Instructional Aide for 25 plus years. Ending her career at Wallace Elem. Sara found her calling in life and was given great joy helping children.

Due to Covid-19, a memorial will be held at a later date.


Published by The Daily News on Dec. 22, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Levi & family- I am so sorry for your loss. Her smile always lit up the room.
Shelley Lenzi
January 2, 2021
Nancy and I are so sorry for your loss. We hope you can have a memorial service in the future for your wonderful wife.
David Bodine
January 2, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear about Sara´s passing. I worked with Sara at Wallace. She was a dedicated educator and cared deeply about her students. She would think of fun activities and treated all her students fairly and with love. She would share news about her grand babies and was so proud of her kids and the love of her life, Levi. She will be missed by her many friends.
Cindy Foley
December 30, 2020
We are so sorry to hear about Sara´s passing. You guys were our biggest support and the best people we´ve ever met. I know she´s continuing to help out everyone from up above. We love you Levi and are here if you need anything.
Holeigh and Kevin Harris
December 28, 2020
Jennifer Bard
December 25, 2020
Levi and family, I am truly sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Kathy Loney
December 22, 2020
