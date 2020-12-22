Sara Marie Morgan

December 7, 1951 - December 16, 2020

Sara Marie Morgan of Kalama Wash., passed away at Hospice on December 16, 2020 having turned 69 years old nine days earlier.

Sara was born to Ray and Sue Abrams in Tucson Ar., in1951 and grew up in north eastern Arizona. Sara attended and graduated in 1969 from Snowflake High School, Snowflake Ar. Sara and Levi Morgan were married in Clatskanie Ore., on December 19, 1976. Sara passed three days short of their 44th anniversary.

Levi and Sara have three children. Cassie (Bert) Thacker of Kelso Wash., Cliff Butler of Tucson Ar., and Catie Shamloo of Newberg Ore. Between their three children she has ten grandchildren. Sara worked for Kelso School District as an Instructional Aide for 25 plus years. Ending her career at Wallace Elem. Sara found her calling in life and was given great joy helping children.

Due to Covid-19, a memorial will be held at a later date.