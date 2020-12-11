Menu
Sharon Lloyd Ackermann
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020

Sharon Lloyd Ackermann

May 24, 1943 - November 19, 2020

Sharon Lloyd Ackermann passed away November 19, due to complications of Covid at the age of 77. She was born May 24,1943 to Alan and Alice Lloyd in Colorado and moved to Puget Island at the age of eight. She married the love of her life and soul mate John Ackermann in June 1962 and moved to Longview.

"Mom, you have given so much and asked for so little in return. Thank you for always being there, loving, teaching, listening, helping and forgiving. You now have your wings, we will meet again my sweet momma. "

She loved life, family, friends, Eastern Star and her church. She enjoyed singing, quilting, painting, arts and crafts, traveling on cruises, camping and riding the goldwing with my dad. She could write poems and rhymes, turn them into songs and wonderful cards. Her heart, sense of humor and ability to brighten a room with her smile will be missed by many.

She is survived by her husband John of 58 years, daughter Val, husband Mike, grandchildren Angélica, Gregory and Mitchel. Son Wayne, wife Joley,grandson Hunter. Brothers Alan Jr.,Dan, wife Barb and Greg,wife Cindy. Sisters Carol Hudson, Doris husband Mel Nigh. Brother in-laws Joe, wife Carol, Ron, wife Brenda, sister in-law Cathy and husband Darrell Smith. Numerous nieces and nephews which she loved and adored. She is proceeded in death by her brothers Norman, Donald, Johnnie and Duane.

At this time we won't be having any service for her until after Covid subsides, she wouldn't have wanted to put anyone at risk.


Published by The Daily News on Dec. 11, 2020.
I am so sorry for your family´s loss. Sharon was a wonderful lady . I met her when I joined the handbell choir at church many years ago. I just found out today about her passing. Your family is in my prayers.
Margaret Smith
January 10, 2021
God bless all of you.
Saundra Sandstrom Lakomecki
December 12, 2020
This is a sad loss for us who knew Sharon. We've been away from the GoldWing group for many years, but we've always remembered Sharon & John with fondness. This is a time when sorrow and joy embrace. Our prayers are assured for Sharon's progress through the worlds of God and for the healing of the family's aching hearts. We are with you in spirit.
Gary & Jill Johnston
December 11, 2020
Sharon was one of the most delightful and holy women I have ever known. She was always loving, generous and faithful. To John, Val, Wayne and family, I offer my most heartfelt condolences and my love.
Fr. Stephen Wendfeldt
December 11, 2020
I miss my grandma everyday. Thank you to those who have commented, it helps heal the soul. She was truly was a wonderful and gifted person.
Angel Ackermann
December 11, 2020
Years ago I had the voice, but not the musical knowledge to chant an iconic song at our church's Easter Vigil and I was in a quandary about who to ask for help...."Sharon! I'll call Sharon!" was the answer that came to mind and her support and tutelage gave me the confidence to chant those sacred words with grace and serenity. I give thank for Sharon and the gifts she so generously scattered along the path she walked and I send warmest prayers and wishes to family left behind, especially her dear John.
Mary Lyons
December 11, 2020
Sharon was such a sweetheart to everyone. I had the opportunity to worship with her and later work together. She has such a beautiful family. She will certainly be missed. My sincere sympathy with John and family
LaVonne Dawson
December 11, 2020
