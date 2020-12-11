Sharon Lloyd Ackermann

May 24, 1943 - November 19, 2020

Sharon Lloyd Ackermann passed away November 19, due to complications of Covid at the age of 77. She was born May 24,1943 to Alan and Alice Lloyd in Colorado and moved to Puget Island at the age of eight. She married the love of her life and soul mate John Ackermann in June 1962 and moved to Longview.

"Mom, you have given so much and asked for so little in return. Thank you for always being there, loving, teaching, listening, helping and forgiving. You now have your wings, we will meet again my sweet momma. "

She loved life, family, friends, Eastern Star and her church. She enjoyed singing, quilting, painting, arts and crafts, traveling on cruises, camping and riding the goldwing with my dad. She could write poems and rhymes, turn them into songs and wonderful cards. Her heart, sense of humor and ability to brighten a room with her smile will be missed by many.

She is survived by her husband John of 58 years, daughter Val, husband Mike, grandchildren Angélica, Gregory and Mitchel. Son Wayne, wife Joley,grandson Hunter. Brothers Alan Jr.,Dan, wife Barb and Greg,wife Cindy. Sisters Carol Hudson, Doris husband Mel Nigh. Brother in-laws Joe, wife Carol, Ron, wife Brenda, sister in-law Cathy and husband Darrell Smith. Numerous nieces and nephews which she loved and adored. She is proceeded in death by her brothers Norman, Donald, Johnnie and Duane.

At this time we won't be having any service for her until after Covid subsides, she wouldn't have wanted to put anyone at risk.