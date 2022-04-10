Sharon Ann Bush

March 24, 1944 - March 28, 2022

Sharon Ann Bush, age 78 of Castle Rock, Washington, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother joined the angels in heaven on March 28th, 2022.

She was born on March 24th, 1944 to Roy and Marguerite Borg. She was the second of three children. After completing her schooling, Sharon traveled extensively before settling in Castle Rock, Washington in 1979.

Sharon had two great loves in her life, Less Rasmussen and David Bush. She also had two very special friends, Jan Mackey and Donna Setters. They all held a special place in her heart.

In her early career Sharon worked for Boeing, Bank of the West, Satra Belarus and Weyerhaeuser. Her favorite job, however was at the Castle Rock Minit Mart where she was a cashier. She loved visiting with the local customers that would stop by.

Sharon was a proud Seattle Mariners and Seahawks fan and loved watching all their games on television. She loved gardening and tending to her flowers in her yard. She also loved playing the slot machines at the Lucky Eagle Casino.

Sharon was survived by two daughters, Tamira Bradley and her husband Matthew, Dawn Martinsen and her husband Dick, and two sons Bob Rasmussen and Aaron Bush. She had numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Sharon is proceeded in death by her mother and father, her older sister and husband, Naomi Hummel and Bill Hummel, and younger brother Dennis Borg and both of her husbands, Less Rassmussen and David Bush.

A private service will be held at Whittle and Hubbard Cemetery.