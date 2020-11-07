Sharon Kay Robbinson

October 24, 1944 - November 1, 2020

Sharon Kay Robbinson, beloved wife, mother, grandma, aunt and dear friend, passed away with grace and dignity in her home surrounded by loved ones on November 1 2020, after a seven year battle with breast cancer. Sharon was born to Alvin and June Clark on October 24, 1944 in Longview, Wash. She was married to Steve Robbinson on December 27, 1967 and they made their home in Kelso, Wash.

Sharon loved all mediums of art and was very talented in every one she chose to focus on. She also loved clam digging with a passion and would go any chance she got. She touched the lives of everyone she knew and although she will be missed greatly by all, her memory and influence will live on.

Sharon is survived by her husband Steve, children Kelli and Duain Buck, Terri Salmon and Ron and Lori Nelsen; grandchildren Denny, Tyler, Nicole (Ely), Andrew (Kim), Maleeah (Kasey P), Lexi (David), Kasey, Amy and Brady; great grandchildren Brian, Katelynn, Willow (whom she visited with almost every day) and Aerith; special sister in law Robin, who she considered her sister; and many special nieces and nephews.

Waiting for her to join them are a son, Stevie, that she absolutely could not wait to be with again, her parents and a sister, Wanda.

There will be a graveyard service Monday November 9, 2020 at Silverlake cemetery at 2:00pm.