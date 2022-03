Sharon Jean Richards

Dec. 13, 1944 - Sep. 4, 2021

Sharon started out as a mother of twins. She went on to the workplace by opening her own private investigative services. Later on she worked in juvenile detention in Cowlitz County and then as a parole officer with the state.

She loved traveling, fishing, camping, quadding, reading, cooking, and beachcombing.

She was a member of East Carter Baptist Church and loved it.