Shirley Dale

Jan. 14, 1945 - Aug. 30, 2021

Shirley moved to Longview from Indiana in 1986. She was a loving Wife, Mother, Grandma/Great Grandma, Leader, Teacher and Faithful Child of God. She loves her Church, Sewing, Quilting, Bunco and being around family and friends. She was Faithful, Loving, Generous, Humble, Compassionate and Adventurous. She is survived by her husband of 35 yrs, Dallas Dale of Longview. 6 adult children, 15 Grandchildren, 7 Great Grandchildren and a multitude of family and friends.