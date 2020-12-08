Shirley Higginbotham

March 1, 1949 - November 25, 2020

On Wednesday November 25, 2020 Shirley Higginbotham, loving mother and grandmother passed away at the age of 71. Shirley was born on March 1, 1949 and resided in Longview Wash. She achieved her license of Cosmetology on March 17, 1981 and provided services for many in Longview. Shirley was an award winning square dancer, excellent seamstress and embroiderer. Though she lived modestly she contributed to St. Jude hospital and disabled veterans. Shirley was quiet but dynamic. She taught those who were close to her to " live and let live" and if you had a complaint to take it to the Lord. She loved her family, pizza, gardening and had a passion for making quilts and knitted blankets for her loved ones. Shirley will be cherished and missed by many. Isaiah 66:12&13 For this is what the Lord says: "I will extend peace to her like a river, and wealth of nations like a flooding stream; you will nurse and be carried on her arm and dandled on her knees. As a mother comforts her child, so will I comfort you; and you will be comforted over Jerusalem. " NIV