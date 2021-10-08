Stephen E. Horton

Sep. 12, 1944 – Oct. 5, 2021

Steve Horton, beloved brother, husband, father, grandpa, and friend passed away at Hospice Care Center, Longview, WA, October 5, 2021, after a brave and courageous battle with cancer, he was 77 years old.

Steve was born to Flanery and Gladys Horton in Lily, Wisconsin in 1944, and was the sixth of seven children.

After graduating from Toledo High School, he went to work at Longview Fiber Company, where he would retire 44 years later, as the superintendent of the pulp division & received an award for commendable attendance, service, and dedication.

Steve married his high school sweetheart, Connie Boggs, September 14, 1963. They made a home for themselves in Castle Rock, WA, where they raised their two sons, Jeff & Tracy, and lived out their 58 year love story.

He was the happiest spending time with family & friends, camping, throwing horseshoes, investing in the stock market, drinking beer around the campfire, playing a competitive game of pinochle, participating in and watching sports, engaging in political debates, traveling, watching movies, going to the casino, & dancing the night away...

After Jeff & Tracy each married, Steve & Connie spent the next twenty years, helping raise their five grandchildren, Riley, Skyler, Cameron, Carson, & Mariah. If the hours of investment and support were given a monetary value, Steve died a very rich man.

Steve was a family man through and through with a heart of gold. His example taught many lessons without words and has left a family legacy.

Steve is survived by his wife, Connie; sister, Doris; brother, John (Paulette), brother Doug's wife (Cheryl); sister, Dolly (Brock); son, Jeffrey; son, Tracy (Vanessa); grandsons: Riley, Skyler, Cameron, Carson; grand-daughter, Mariah.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Bev; and his brothers, Nelson and Doug.

Anyone who loved Steve, is welcome to celebrate his life with us on Saturday October 16, 2021 @ Columbia Heights Assembly of God, 3609 Columbia Heights Rd, Longview, WA 98632 @ 11:30AM.

In lieu of flowers, you are welcome to please donate to one of the following causes:

Castle Rock Blooms, 890 Huntington Ave N, Castle Rock, WA 98611

OR

Castle Rock Eagles, P. O Box 217, Castle Rock, WA 98611