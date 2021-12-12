Menu
Steve Hecker
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021

Steve Hecker

Jan. 9, 1944 - Nov. 12, 2021

Steve Hecker passed away in the arms of his loving wife of 56 years with their daughters by his side following a courageous fight against MRSA.

Growing up in Longview, Steve was an outstanding athlete attending the then new High School, Mark Morris. He was the recipient of many awards for his prowess in football, basketball and baseball. Steve also was involved in a variety of service projects during his high school years and was presented with the Outstanding Citizen Award at his graduation ceremony.

College years at Eastern Washington University found Steve once again a fierce competitor on the football field being elected all conference guard throughout his four years there. Following his freshman year at Eastern he was honored as the city of Longview's outstanding athlete, 1962 Graduating with a major in biology in 1966, he and Sandy married in August and started their teaching careers in Vancouver.

Hudson's Bay High School, home of the Eagles was Steve's first school as a teacher. There he taught biology and coached both football and baseball for a number of years. When his girls, Kara and Megan, were old enough to be in sports, he left the high school scene to coach softball where he was found at the VGSA fields preparing the grounds for many teams as well as serving on the board. The second half of his teaching career was spent at the middle school and elementary level. He was instrumental in running the Skillerees and track meets for the Vancouver School district.

Following his retirement from teaching, Steve joined the HOST firm as a math consultant for various Washington an Oregon Schools. He enjoyed his many travels throughout the country for their national meetings. He was always an advocate for students throughout his life.

Steve had the heart of a servant volunteering on various boards and organizations. During his early years in Vancouver, he was on the Social Service Administration board that oversaw county social programs. A member of Kiwanis, he was awarded for his volunteer work. For many holiday seasons he participated in Walk and Knock which he found so important in supporting our community. The last fourteen years Steve generously devoted his time either as a board member or Chairman of the Board for Messiah Preschool which brought him great joy.

A man of faith, Steve reflected those characteristics which made him so loved and respected by many. He was a true gentleman: patient, quick to smile, a man of integrity, kind, a genuine and an impactful man to those he came in contact with throughout his life.

Steve's family was everything to him. He never missed his children and grandchildren's games and activities or performances. Sunriver annual family vacations were always eagerly anticipated, along with golfing with friends, reading and Heck Treks with his brothers each year.

Steve is survived by his high school sweetheart, Sandy Irvin, his pride and joy daughters, Kara and Megan (Joe), adored grandchildren Paige, Stephanie and Carson along with brother, Dan Hecker of Longview.

A Memorial Service is planned for Saturday, January 8th, 1:00 at Messiah Lutheran Church, 905 NW 94th Street.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Messiah Preschool

or Hudson's Bay High School Foundation: checks made out to HBF with Steve Hecker Memorial on the memo line. Hudson's Bay Foundation, attention Steve Hecker Memorial, PO Box 61804, Vancouver, WA. or on credit cards on hudsonsbayfoundation.org website specifying for Steve Hecker Memorial.


Published by The Daily News on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Messiah Lutheran Church
905 NW 94th Street, WA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My cousin Steve was a role model for me growing up. He was a kind, thoughtful person and I will always hold a place in my heart for him. I will pray for Sandi and the girls families for comfort throughout this difficult time. Jeff Wagner
Jeff Wagner
Family
January 8, 2022
Hugging your family as the memories wash over each of you. Will see you January 8
Patt Reade
January 4, 2022
Our very deepest sympathy Sandy, Kara, Megan families & friends...Our thoughts & prayers are with you. May your forever memories remain in your hearts as treasures.
Gary & Darla Warner
Friend
December 27, 2021
We are so sorry to here of Steve's passing. Our prayers are with him and his family. When ever I think back on my days at Bay, Steve always enters my mind. He instilled and reinforced in me his work ethic. I thought of him as more than a coach but as a friend.
Bob & Carolyn Sork
School
December 16, 2021
I met coach Hecker through the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and played against his teams at Hudson Bay. I also knew him their his two brothers Billy and Dan. While attending a basketball game between R.A. Long and Hudson Bay in Vancouver coach Hecker introduced me to the head football coach from the University of Hawaii who was at his school on a scouting trip. Coach Hecker thought I might be a good fit for their program. That introduction lead to a follow up meeting and an offer to play in Hawaii. Coach Hecker would help students anytime he could, regardless of which school he played for. A true class act, a real leader and inspiration for young people.
Bradd Reynolds
Friend
December 15, 2021
It's with sadness that I found out yesterday that Steve Hecker had passed away on November 12th of this year. Although I didn't know him as well those who played sports under his guidance, I do know that those who did, thought a lot of him! He was well liked and a great coach and was admired by both students and teachers alike. My heart and condolences go out to his family and may he rest in peace for he has served the teaching profession with honor and passion and we are all blessed for having been a very small part of his life which he loved so much! Chuck Schuurmans HBHS Class of 69
Chuck Schuurmans
School
December 15, 2021
I remember Steve as a fellow member of the inaugural student body of Mark Morris High School. We were a small student body in number, but great in spirit and will. I was glad that I never had to compete against him on the court, but in the school he was one of the nicest people that I knew in all the time I was in high school.
Bob Dedrick
School
December 14, 2021
Steve Hecker was a fine teacher, coach and gentleman. I worked with him at Hudson´s Bay high school. He loved his students and they loved him. He always had a smile on his face, and I never saw him in a bad mood. He was always positive and he had a great outlook on life and the meaning of family and friends. He was a great role model for others. I wish there were people like Steve. While his loss is difficult to take, the Lord has welcomed him home. RIP Steve.
Michael Bruener
December 14, 2021
I don't know if you remember me but I was Steve's assistant at Hudson bay also I babysat for your girls my heart goes out to the family one of my favorite teachers
Patty Lugo wells
Friend
December 14, 2021
I did not know Steve well, but was fortunate enough to be on the same basketball team with him for two years in high school. Steve was easy to like and a great teammate. Wish I knew him better...I know he'll be greatly missed.
Dick Reams
School
December 14, 2021
sandy so sorry..just moved back to texas..a new journey for you coming
toni glasco fugleberg
Friend
December 14, 2021
I taught with Steve at Sacajawea Elementary for several years. He was a kind and caring teacher, loved by his students. I send heartfelt condolences to Steve's family. May they find peace in the knowledge that he was loved by so many and he touched so many lives through his coaching and teaching.
Linda Carlson Saunders
Work
December 13, 2021
Our love and prayers are with sandy and her girls and family..we have known Steve and sandy for over 55 years. They were a beautiful loving caring couple and Steve has been and outstanding husband, father, grandfather and friend to all, a quiet spoken guy and always there for others. We will always cherish knowing him and his wife!! We always said they are the example of a godly man and wife for others to see the real love and caring people. Will miss you Steve but your love will live on and know you are waiting in heaven for your loving caring wife and family. Love in Christ Charles and eva diseth dear friends!!
Charles and Eva diseth
Friend
December 12, 2021
We first met Steve in 1980. Our friendship, for more than 40 years, was a real joy. We´ve enjoyed many times together, whether it was at sporting events, playing cards, or having dinner. He was truly a quality and caring man. He will be mightily missed.
Greg and Lynn Butts
Friend
December 12, 2021
