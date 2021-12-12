Steve Hecker

Jan. 9, 1944 - Nov. 12, 2021

Steve Hecker passed away in the arms of his loving wife of 56 years with their daughters by his side following a courageous fight against MRSA.

Growing up in Longview, Steve was an outstanding athlete attending the then new High School, Mark Morris. He was the recipient of many awards for his prowess in football, basketball and baseball. Steve also was involved in a variety of service projects during his high school years and was presented with the Outstanding Citizen Award at his graduation ceremony.

College years at Eastern Washington University found Steve once again a fierce competitor on the football field being elected all conference guard throughout his four years there. Following his freshman year at Eastern he was honored as the city of Longview's outstanding athlete, 1962 Graduating with a major in biology in 1966, he and Sandy married in August and started their teaching careers in Vancouver.

Hudson's Bay High School, home of the Eagles was Steve's first school as a teacher. There he taught biology and coached both football and baseball for a number of years. When his girls, Kara and Megan, were old enough to be in sports, he left the high school scene to coach softball where he was found at the VGSA fields preparing the grounds for many teams as well as serving on the board. The second half of his teaching career was spent at the middle school and elementary level. He was instrumental in running the Skillerees and track meets for the Vancouver School district.

Following his retirement from teaching, Steve joined the HOST firm as a math consultant for various Washington an Oregon Schools. He enjoyed his many travels throughout the country for their national meetings. He was always an advocate for students throughout his life.

Steve had the heart of a servant volunteering on various boards and organizations. During his early years in Vancouver, he was on the Social Service Administration board that oversaw county social programs. A member of Kiwanis, he was awarded for his volunteer work. For many holiday seasons he participated in Walk and Knock which he found so important in supporting our community. The last fourteen years Steve generously devoted his time either as a board member or Chairman of the Board for Messiah Preschool which brought him great joy.

A man of faith, Steve reflected those characteristics which made him so loved and respected by many. He was a true gentleman: patient, quick to smile, a man of integrity, kind, a genuine and an impactful man to those he came in contact with throughout his life.

Steve's family was everything to him. He never missed his children and grandchildren's games and activities or performances. Sunriver annual family vacations were always eagerly anticipated, along with golfing with friends, reading and Heck Treks with his brothers each year.

Steve is survived by his high school sweetheart, Sandy Irvin, his pride and joy daughters, Kara and Megan (Joe), adored grandchildren Paige, Stephanie and Carson along with brother, Dan Hecker of Longview.

A Memorial Service is planned for Saturday, January 8th, 1:00 at Messiah Lutheran Church, 905 NW 94th Street.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Messiah Preschool

or Hudson's Bay High School Foundation: checks made out to HBF with Steve Hecker Memorial on the memo line. Hudson's Bay Foundation, attention Steve Hecker Memorial, PO Box 61804, Vancouver, WA. or on credit cards on hudsonsbayfoundation.org website specifying for Steve Hecker Memorial.