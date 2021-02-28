Menu
Steve Hoover
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021

Steve Hoover

August 29, 1949 - February 19, 2021

Longtime Woodland resident, Steve Hoover died on February 19, 2021 after a lengthy illness. Steve was born August 29,1949 in Palo Alto,California to Herbert and Meredith Hoover.

The family spent several years in Europe, where Steve and his brother mastered the skill of riding the Paris Metro to school. Steve had many and varied interests. His most satisfying years were spent volunteering with the Cowlitz County Fire and Rescue.

Stephen was predeceased by his parents, and brother Michael Hoover. He is survived by his sister Leslie (Todd), niece Jennifer Marsh (Dan), and nephews Steve Marsh (Laura) and Hagen DeLoss (Kara) and grand nephews, Jackson, Herbert, and Richard.

Per his request, no service will be held.

In Steve's memory, lend a helping hand willingly to those who may need it.

If you wish to honor Steve, please think of donating to Cowlitz County Fire and Rescue.


Published by The Daily News on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Condolences to Steve's family. My dad, Charly Bozarth, was good friends with Steve and they had been in contact over the past couple years. Steve bought my dad handmade harley many years ago and they had been chatting about my dad possibly buying it back but due to Steve's illness my dad didn't pursue or push the issue. Anyhow my dad is looking to get in touch with Steves sister Leslie...if anyone can point me in the right direction or get us in contact it would be greatly appreciated. RIP Steve. I hear Steve was a great man.
Stacey Bozarth
March 4, 2021
