Sue Gail Maxey

Dec. 8, 1940 - Dec. 23, 2021

Sue Maxey, age 81, of Longview, WA, passed away on December 23, 2021 in Vancouver, WA.

Born December 8, 1940, Sue moved with her family to Longview in 1944. She worked as a librarian at the Longview Public Library. She is survived by her brother, Burke Maxey (Karen) of Burnsville MN and sister, Kit White of Tacoma and by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A public memorial service is planned for April 9, 2022 at 2 pm at St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Longview.

A complete obituary can be viewed on the Dahl-McVicker Funeral Home Website.