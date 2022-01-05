Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily News
The Daily News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sue Gail Maxey

Sue Gail Maxey

Dec. 8, 1940 - Dec. 23, 2021

Sue Maxey, age 81, of Longview, WA, passed away on December 23, 2021 in Vancouver, WA.

Born December 8, 1940, Sue moved with her family to Longview in 1944. She worked as a librarian at the Longview Public Library. She is survived by her brother, Burke Maxey (Karen) of Burnsville MN and sister, Kit White of Tacoma and by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A public memorial service is planned for April 9, 2022 at 2 pm at St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Longview.

A complete obituary can be viewed on the Dahl-McVicker Funeral Home Website.


Published by The Daily News on Jan. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
9
Service
2:00p.m.
St Stephens Episcopal Church
1428 22nd Avenue, Longview, WA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Sue was both a friend and a tireless volunteer at the Cowlitz County Historical Museum. Her skill and dedication made a lasting contribution to the work of the museum, and her cheerful personality made her a welcome face. She is missed.
Jim Elliott
April 7, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results