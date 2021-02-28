Menu
Susan Cordelia
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021

Susan Cordelia Anderson

February 17, 1958 - February 14, 2021

Susan Cordelia Anderson, age 62, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday February 14, 2021, at her residence in Longview, Wash. "Susie" was born February 17, 1958, in Sedro-Woolley, Wash., to Kenny and Rema (Mathis) Anderson. She attended school in the Winlock, Wash., school district.

Susie truly lived life with compassion for others. Her heart didn't discriminate and accepted all those in different walks of life as God's children. Despite enduring two separate tragic losses of both of her sons' fathers before her 24th birthday, her sense of humor and most notably her infectious laugh remained. She was known for her intelligence and more than her fair share of quick wit.

Susie used these gifts throughout her life to help others, especially other women who may have been struggling and found their current situation unmanageable.

She loved Native American culture, trips to the ocean and dogs. She enjoyed a good secondhand store with a bountiful abundance of treasures and an affinity for a slot machine that liked to pay out. Above all, she loved her family and friends. The unconditional love she had for her boys was fierce, unwavering and always felt.

Susie is survived by her father, Kenny Anderson, her sons, Joey and Billy, her older brother Rick and younger brothers, Jeff and Sylvan, younger sisters, Kelli, Gina, and Dana. Susie also leaves behind her lifelong best friend and partner in crime, Teri (Fazekas) Sieler. She also is survived by a large extended family that includes numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews with a large contingent of family residing in Skagit County located North of Seattle.

Susie was preceded in death by her beloved mother Rema and stepfather Sylvan Newton, grandparents, Homer and Glenora Mathis, Charles and Sylvia Anderson. A celebration of Susie's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday March 6, 2021 at Silver Lake Cemetery. Directions-Take Exit #49 from I-5 and head East on Hwy 504 (Spirit Lake Hwy) for 8.6 miles. Entrance will be on the left directly across from Silver Lake, road name at cemetery says Garden View Lane. All are welcome.


Published by The Daily News on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Silver Lake Cemetery
Garden View Lane, WA
I'm going to miss you my dear and miss the times we shared, you have touched me deeper than anyone ever has, thank you for everything much love
Tyster junnikkala
March 10, 2021
You had my heart years ago and you still do.You will truly be missed.Say hello to your mom for me.
Randy Edison
March 9, 2021
DEAR SISTER, SPREAD THEM WING'S AND FLY WITH THE EAGLE'S. I WILL MISS YOU.
Gina Lina
February 28, 2021
