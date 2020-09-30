Susan Teresa Smith

October 24, 1938 - September 23, 2020

Susan Teresa Smith died peacefully at home in Lacey, Washington on September 23, 2020 surrounded by family. Susan was born October 24, 1938 in Waukon, Iowa to Junette and Michael Francis Gaul. She moved with her family to Vancouver, Washington in 1945 and lived in Longview from 1959 to 2014, when she moved to Lacey to be closer to her family.

She married the love of her life, Roland 'Buzz' Smith, on October 4, 1957. Susan and Buzz raised their family in Longview where Susan was a homemaker and Buzz served as an elementary school teacher and principal. Long, playful summers included traveling to visit family in Minnesota and Alaska, and driving trips up and down the West Coast. Many joyous weekends were spent at the family's property on the Toutle River, and at her favorite vacation spot in Lincoln City, Oregon.

From dancing to poker, if it looked like fun, you could count Susan in. No holiday gathering was complete without a couple rounds of her all-time favorite games of Password and Scattergories. Susan was an avid tennis player, competing for over twenty years in Southwest Washington and Portland USTA Leagues. She passed her love of tennis and competition on, and spent hundreds of hours watching her children and grandchildren play and practice. Susan also loved animals and was never without pets. Her home in Lacey was next to a large pond where she spent much of her later years enjoying the wildlife that visited.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roland Smith. She is survived by sons Timothy Smith (Connie) of Olympia, Brian Smith (Amber) of Centralia and grandchildren Christopher (Elena), Scott (Brenna), Emma (Schuyler), Ande and his mother Jen Smith; sisters Jeanine Liston of LaCenter, Kathy Wilson of Shelton, and brother David Gaul of Walla Walla, Washington.

Susan was loved by her family and friends, and will be greatly missed. She will be buried next to her beloved husband Buzz at Longview Memorial Park.