Terrie Ann Spindle

June 14, 1946 - August 30, 2020

After spending a whole day with family at home, Terrie Ann Spindle, 74, of Kelso passed away Sunday August 30, 2020; at St. John's Medical Center in Longview.

Born June 14, 1946 in Longview. Terrie is preceded in death by the grandmother who raised her Beatrice Stock; her parents George Ray Stock and Norma Holden; her husband Carl David Spindle; her siblings Georgia Brawand and Ray "Spike" Stock.

Terrie is survived by her children; Julie Ann Zion, and Lisa Marie Spindle, her grandchildren; Audrey Spindle, Orion Steinhoff and Chandler Steinhoff all of Kelso, a brother; Jim Stock of Woodland; Sisters; Darlene Iverson of Kelso, Janet Inman of Toledo, and Patricia Hightower of Longview.

Also surviving Terrie is her long - time friend, Billie Jo Schaafsma of Castle Rock and Kami Ferguson - Lopez, Kip Brent and Tyree Cowan who honor Terrie as their "second mother".

All her life was spent in the Kelso/Longview area. She graduated from Kelso High School in 1964 and then attended Lower Columbia College for business courses. She was a very talented seamstress all her life which brought her to the opening of Terrie's Tayloring on Broadway in Longview. She ran her tayloring shop until 1984 when her and her husband opened Castle Rock video. Within just a few years they had grown into a small chain of video stores which many of us know as "Moviehouse Video Stores." Among that time Terrie's love for gardening grew stronger and she became a Master Gardener graduate. After retiring from the video business Terrie's passion for the arts brought her to painting where she took many classes and later taught art classes too. After her husband passed away, family and friends helped her continue her love of art by opening Pacific Northwest Art Gallery in Castle Rock. She hosted hundreds of local artists products till 2019. She was a very involved member of (FTLOA), For the Love of Art Club where she was Secretary to President. Terrie enjoyed helping young artists achieve their goals.

She will be dearly missed by her family, friends, and her community.

All friends and family are welcome to say "good-bye" at viewing Thursday and Friday, Sept. 10 &11, 10 to 5 at Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 5050 Mt. Solo Rd, Longview, Wash. Due to COVID - 19, a private service is planned for Saturday Sept. 12 and a private interment will take place at stockport cemetery in Kelso.