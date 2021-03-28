Menu
Terry E. Parks
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021

Terry E. Parks

September 12, 1955 - March 9, 2021

Terry E. Parks beloved husband, dad, papa, son, brother, uncle and friend passed away March 9, 2021 in Vancouver, Wash. He lived his 65 years in Hawthorne, Nev., and Longview, Wash.

He met his wife Carolyn (Watson) in 1976. They were married for nearly 44 years. Together, they raised two sons, Eric and Jason. He always put his family first. His infinite love provided a foundation for lifelong memories.

Terry worked at Weyerhaeuser for 10 years. He received a Technical college degree and became employed at USNR in Woodland as a CAD operator. Terry was a talented artist and woodworker leaving his family with many treasures to cherish for years to come.

He was preceded in death by his father Al and brother Phil. Survivors include his wife Carolyn, mother LaVon DeCrona, sons Eric (Melissa) and Jason, grandchildren Miles, Wes and Nora, brother Allan in addition to several nieces, nephews and friends.

At Terry's request no service will be held.


Published by The Daily News on Mar. 28, 2021.
Mes plus sincères condoléances, j'ai un souvenir très vif de Terry que j'avais beaucoup apprécié. Please ask her wife to contact me via my email : [email protected]
Cathy Locre (French cousin of his wife Carolyn)
April 12, 2021
we worked together at green mountain he was liked by all and was a good guy sorry for your loss
Lewie Hope
April 2, 2021
