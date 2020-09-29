Thomas "Jerry" Brister Sr.

March 3, 1942 - September 22, 2020

Thomas "Jerry" Brister Sr. was born to Herbert and Viola (House) Brister on March 3, 1942. He passed away on September 22, 2020 at Community Home and Hospice.

He was preceded in death by his first wife Nita, father Herbert Sr., mother Viola, daughter Darleen, sister Mary, and brother John and Harold.

He is survived by his wife Emmie (Wilson), daughter Renee (Tom) Johnson, Andrea (Gary) Edwards, son Jerry Jr., and grandchildren Kayla, Ashley (Ryan), Kaitlynn (Jordan), and Tyler.

Jerry proudly served in the US Marine Corps and served as Commander of the American Legion, Post 155 for a time.

Jerry worked for Reynolds Metals for 30 years. He was also in the Cowlitz County Sheriff Reserves for 10 plus years. He worked for the Kalama police department until he retired in 1994. He loved being on patrol. His biggest passion was his grandchildren. Jerry was known for his sense of humor, his immense strength through difficult times, his love for his family, and the words "I love you more." Contributions in Jerry's name may be made to Community Home and Hospice, 1035 11th Ave Longview, WA 98632.