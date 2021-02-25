Todd A. Ellis

June 10, 1973 - January 25, 2021

Todd A. Ellis passed away suddenly on January 25, 2021 at PeaceHealth St. Johns Medical Center in Longview. He is survived by his longtime girlfriend Shanna Snowden, daughters Kayla Mitchell (Raymond), Janelle Ellis, step daughter Melissa McLean, step sons Tyler McLean and Nicklous McLean, three grandsons, Carson, Daxton and Hunter, his mom and dad Rosemary and Mark Ellis, sister Melissa Mobely, grandfather Gordon (Bud) Young, as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

A remembrance of life is planned for May 22, 2021 at 1pm at Riverside Park. All who knew Todd are welcome.