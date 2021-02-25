Menu
Todd A. Ellis

Todd A. Ellis

June 10, 1973 - January 25, 2021

Todd A. Ellis passed away suddenly on January 25, 2021 at PeaceHealth St. Johns Medical Center in Longview. He is survived by his longtime girlfriend Shanna Snowden, daughters Kayla Mitchell (Raymond), Janelle Ellis, step daughter Melissa McLean, step sons Tyler McLean and Nicklous McLean, three grandsons, Carson, Daxton and Hunter, his mom and dad Rosemary and Mark Ellis, sister Melissa Mobely, grandfather Gordon (Bud) Young, as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

A remembrance of life is planned for May 22, 2021 at 1pm at Riverside Park. All who knew Todd are welcome.


Published by The Daily News on Feb. 25, 2021.
RIP Todd, in here for you shanna, love you, always
Janet hamilton
March 1, 2021
"I will raise you up on Eagle's wings and make you shine like the sun." Prayers and love to you. The loss is inconsolable. Life will go on but never be the same.
Lois young
March 1, 2021
Shanna I am so sorry for your loss. Love and prayers for the whole family. Hugs and love
Marie
February 27, 2021
I am so sorry you have suffered this loss. My Prayers and thoughts are with you Shanna and family
Liz Myntti
February 26, 2021
Sending our condolences to you and your family. So sorry, sending prayers and hugs
Juanita and Steve
February 25, 2021
Go rest high on that mountain, fly high with your new wings, you will be missed..
Linda Lambert
February 25, 2021
Shanna, I am so sorry for your loss! May god quite your pain in this trying time! My thoughts and prayers are with you!
Chris Hulings
February 25, 2021
