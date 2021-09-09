Todd Christopher Polston

Jun. 20, 1978 - Aug. 8, 2021

It is with great sadness, we are mourning the unexpected passing of our beautiful son, Todd. Todd was born in Longview to Richard and Pixie (Cass) Polston. He spent his childhood in Castle Rock, graduating from there. He went to HVAC trade school in Arizona then moved to Portland, Oregon and lived there for 20 years.

Todd worked various jobs while there and he met his life partner, Raina. He was very proud to become a father to Gabriel, he was a very caring and devoted son to his father. After moving back to Kelso with his family, he worked at Swanson Bark. He enjoyed his time there and held his recent job at Westrock.

Todd leaves behind his father, Richard and step-mom, Judy; his partner, Raina; son, Gabe all of Kelso; his brother, Jeremy of Seattle; step-brother, Terry Strain of Kelso; step-sister, Jenny Troupe of Olympia; several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

We miss him terribly and we will meet again.