Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily News
The Daily News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Tom Archer

Tom Archer

October 15, 1927 - November 24, 2020

Tom Archer died peacefully in his sleep at age 93 on November 24, 2020. Born in Tacoma,Wash., he moved to Longview in 1948 starting his professional career as a court reporter in Cowlitz County Superior Court. He served in the Air Force from 1950 to 1954 returning to his career as a court reporter in Superior Court until he retired in 1981. He continued his private practice, Archer and Archer Court Reporters until he retired in 1995.

He and his wife Kay traveled, meeting friends, enjoying music and life. Members of the Old Time Fiddlers and Washington Acoustic Music Association he played his violin in jam sessions and on stage. Wanting to share his love of the violin he taught youth while living in El Centro California. Eventually settling in Sun City West Arizona, he continued to play with local musicians into his 90s.

He is survived by his wife, Kay, two sons, Mike and Jeff, three daughters, Holly, Jana and Penny, numerous grand and great-grandchildren, nieces and a nephew.


Published by The Daily News on Dec. 13, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
My condolences to the family of Tom. Many fond memories of Fridays at the Hall when everyone would gather in the coffee room sharing stories and the laughter that filled the halls.
Debra Mallett
Coworker
December 15, 2020
Dear Kay and family, I am so sorry for your loss. Please know and feel somehow just how much I care. Sincerely, Tanya
Tanya Pankratz Nelson
December 14, 2020
Tom Archer, Wayne Roethler, sitting in the back room law office talking about world affairs. Memories of Better men from better days.
Michael Long
December 13, 2020
Mike I am so sorry about your dad. He will be greatly missed.
Mary Dunivan
December 13, 2020
Kay, Penny and family....my deepest condolences. What a delightful man he was...
Cindy L. Murray-Tow
December 13, 2020
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results