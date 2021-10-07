Menu
Troy Duane Lavey
1969 - 2021
BORN
1969
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park
5050 Mount Solo Road
Longview, WA

Troy Duane Lavey

April 28, 1969 - Sep. 2, 2021

Troy Duane Lavey, 52, passed away at home on September 26, 2021. He was born on April 28, 1969 to John and Linda (Smallwood) Lavey in Longview, Washington and was the oldest of two children.

Troy attended Longview public schools and graduated from R.A.Long High School in 1987. Shortly after graduation, he started working for what was then Commercial Office Machines-now Ricoh-USA and remained there as a technician.

On July 27, 1991, he married his high school sweetheart, Verna Palm. The couple made their home in Kelso and on November 21, 2000, they welcomed their first son, Travis, and on August 8, 2005, their son Alex was born.

Troy loved to help others and had a desire to serve his community. In 2000, he joined the Kelso Police Department as a reserve police officer and served the city of Kelso until 2018.

Troy lived a full life and enjoyed spending time with his friends and family. He had a great love for the outdoors and had made many memories hunting, fishing, and camping. He also loved to hike, especially on trails that would lead to waterfalls. Troy also enjoyed wood working and had made many wonderful items over the years.

Troy is preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Audrey Smallwood and Daniel and Naomi Lavey; his father-in-law, Donald Palm; his mother-in-law, Marlene Palm; and a brother-in-law, Roger Ylen. He is survived by his wife, Verna; his two sons, Travis and Alex; his parents, John and Linda; a sister, Keri Hill (Lavey); sisters-in-law, Denise Palm Ylen, Elaine (Tony) Cataldo, and Donna (Chris) Huetler; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

Cremation arrangements were provided by Steele Funeral Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. A celebration of life is planned for spring of 2022.


Published by The Daily News on Oct. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was so sad to read of Troy's passing. I always enjoyed Troy's personality and sense of humor. He was always friendly and great to work with. John enjoyed the contact he had with Troy out on the river while fishing. Troy will be greatly missed. Our condolences go out to the entire family.
Oleta Simon Vernon and John Vernon jr
Work
October 17, 2021
Verna so sorry for your loss. You are all in our prayers.
Sharon & Rick Hicks
October 7, 2021
Verna, I am so very sorry for your loss. You and your family will be in my thoughts and prayers.
Amy Davis
October 7, 2021
Please accept our deepest condolences for you and your family. You´re in our thoughts and prayers. Larry & Nancy Marko
Larry & Nancy Marko
October 7, 2021
