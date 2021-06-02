Menu
Vanessa Lynn Sorensoen
1989 - 2021
BORN
1989
DIED
2021

Vanessa Lynn Sorensen

July 9, 1989 - May 18, 2021

Vanessa Lynn Sorensen was born on July 9, 1989 in Vancouver, Wash., She died on May 18, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Vanessa is survived by her parents Bob and Alice Sorensen of Longview, Wash., brother BJ Sorensen (Michelle) of Richland, Wash., and sister Laura Frawley (Joe) of Olympia, Wash., and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. She graduated from Mark Morris High School in 2007 and attended classes at Lower Columbia College. Vanessa moved to Louisiana in 2016 making a new life for herself and hoping to become a CNA. She made many friends and felt at home in New Orleans. Her thirst for knowledge and her faith gave her great happiness.

Cremation has already taken place and she will come home to Washington to be laid to rest. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.


Published by The Daily News on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Mr. and Mrs. Sorenson, I am deeply grieved by your loss, and will keep your entire family in my thoughts and prayers. Rest in the peace that we will all one day be together with our departed loved ones in the Kingdom of Heaven.- Mrs. Sorenson's former fifth grade student.
K.C. Nofsinger
September 1, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Our deepest sympathy , Mark and Brenda poor
Mark and Brenda Poor
Family
June 8, 2021
Alice, so deeply sorry for your loss. Your family will be in my prayers.
Tess Dahlquist
June 3, 2021
Vanessa was very special and I know that she had no idea what her potential was. She was beautiful and always will be now.
Lisa Zepeda
June 2, 2021
So sorry to hear of Vanessa´s passing. My deepest condolences.
Sunnie Smith
June 2, 2021
