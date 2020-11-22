Vida Marie Karnofski

August 24, 1923 - November 11, 2020

Vida Marie Karnofski was born on August 24, 1923, in Dilworth, Minnesota to parents Bert and Nettie Baldwin. Vida passed peacefully on November 11, 2020, in Vancouver, Wash., with members of her vast, loving family by her side.

Vida spent her young years growing up in Minnesota, later traveling with her parents to visit family in Arizona, New Mexico, Texas and Washington. She attended Kelso High School for one year, also working as an usherette at the Kelso Theater. Eventually the family relocated to Vancouver, Wash. She worked with her father at Anderson Paint Store and later worked at the P.U.D. office.

She married Edmund C. Karnofski on March 22, 1950, and the two of them raised five children in Longview: Deanna (Dan McDaniel), Debbie (Brad Griffin), Bert, Dean (Terri Beisel) and Kent. Vida enjoyed seven grandsons and 11 great grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister, Rene (Baldwin) Schmidt of Vancouver, and one brother, Walt Baldwin of Anchorage, Alaska, many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Vida will be remembered by family and friends for her sweet nature, strength of character, fabulous pans of cinnamon rolls and other fantastic meals and treats. She loved to cook and bake for her family and friends. Vida found talent and enjoyment in gardening and several hand crafts, including knitting, crocheting, netting, sewing, and painting. Her ready smile and quiet demeanor will be missed.

A family gathering is being planned, though will be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to Kaiser Hospice Care Program, 2701 NW Vaughn St, Ste 140, Portland, OR 97210-5398. Donations should be payable to Kaiser Foundation Hospital.