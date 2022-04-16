Menu
Violet LeMonds

Violet Joyce LeMonds

April 27, 1926 - March 29, 2022

Violet Joyce LeMonds, 95, passed away March 29, 2022 at the Hospice Care Center. She was born April 27, 1926, in Amarillo, Texas, to the late Mary and William Gouchnauer.

Joyce was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Cliff, three sisters, three brothers, one grandson, two nephews, and one great nephew.

Joyce was a homemaker, devoted volunteer, and active member of the Lutheran church. She enjoyed crafting, sewing, collecting (everything, especially recipes), and spending time with her family and friends. You would often find her helping out at the Castle Rock Senior Center, or off helping someone in need.

Joyce is survived by sons, Jim (Susan) LeMonds, Bill (Shari) LeMonds, three grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial service will be held Saturday, May 14, 2022, 1:00 PM at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Castle Rock (refreshments to follow).


