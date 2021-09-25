Menu
Vivian Pearson Barr
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021

Vivan Pearson Barr

Jul. 27, 1930 - Sep. 13, 2021

The longtime Kelso resident and school teacher passed away peacefully at home in Tucson on Sep. 13, 2021. A charter member of Emmanuel Lutheran of Longview, Vivian was heavily involved in many church activities her entire life. She was a strong example of a godly woman and lived the Christian life to its fullest. Vivian loved her family above all else and made her home a warm, welcoming household. She loved music and was an accomplished vocalist in the community and performed with the Columbian Chorale for many years. She also enjoyed family activities and travel, especially to England and Europe.

Vivian is survived by son, Graham of Puyallup; daughter, Shannon; and husband, Roger Martinell of Tucson; son, Tom and wife, Erin of Kennewick; daughter-in-law, Caroline of Weybridge, England; seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph; sister, Lois Jean; husband; Ted; son, Robert; and granddaughter, Marisa Bauer.

A memorial service will be held at Emmanuel Lutheran Church on Nov 6, 2021 at 1:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kelso Public Schools Foundation (P.O. Box 344, Kelso WA 98626) or Emmanuel Lutheran Church (2218 E. Kessler Blvd, Longview WA 98632).


Published by The Daily News on Sep. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
6
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Emmanuel Lutheran Church
WA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Vivian was one of the best people I have ever known. We enjoyed each other in choir, bell choir and various Bible studies. Her beautiful smile and happy demeanor is greatly missed.
Lois Sturdivant
Friend
November 6, 2021
So sorry to hear of the loss of your mother Shannon. She was a very special lady. I always enjoyed visiting your home when you lived on East Terrace Way. She always made me feel welcome. Praying for comfort and peace now and in the days to come.
Marcia Orr Ferrell
Friend
September 30, 2021
