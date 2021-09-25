Vivan Pearson Barr

Jul. 27, 1930 - Sep. 13, 2021

The longtime Kelso resident and school teacher passed away peacefully at home in Tucson on Sep. 13, 2021. A charter member of Emmanuel Lutheran of Longview, Vivian was heavily involved in many church activities her entire life. She was a strong example of a godly woman and lived the Christian life to its fullest. Vivian loved her family above all else and made her home a warm, welcoming household. She loved music and was an accomplished vocalist in the community and performed with the Columbian Chorale for many years. She also enjoyed family activities and travel, especially to England and Europe.

Vivian is survived by son, Graham of Puyallup; daughter, Shannon; and husband, Roger Martinell of Tucson; son, Tom and wife, Erin of Kennewick; daughter-in-law, Caroline of Weybridge, England; seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph; sister, Lois Jean; husband; Ted; son, Robert; and granddaughter, Marisa Bauer.

A memorial service will be held at Emmanuel Lutheran Church on Nov 6, 2021 at 1:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kelso Public Schools Foundation (P.O. Box 344, Kelso WA 98626) or Emmanuel Lutheran Church (2218 E. Kessler Blvd, Longview WA 98632).