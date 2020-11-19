Walter J. Naze

April 1, 1935 - November 12, 2020

Walt Naze, 85, of Longview died November 12, 2020 at a local care facility. Walt was born on April 1, 1935 in Seattle, Wash. and was the son of Raymond R. and Mabel B. (Taft) Naze. He graduated from Franklin High School in Portland, Ore. in 1953 while working full-time for Safeway. Following graduation, he managed several Safeway stores in the Portland area and served in the National Guard Reserves.

In 1959 he married Susanne Eades in Portland. He came to the local area with Susanne and three of their eventual four children in 1965 to manage the 15th Avenue Safeway Store in Longview. After leaving Safeway, he worked in sales for Standard Dairy and retired in 2004 as Sales Manager for the Columbia River Sign Co. He married Jeffra Peach at Longview Community Church's Gebert Chapel in 1977.

Walt belonged to and was very active in many organizations including The Portland Rainmakers, The Longview Sandbaggers (Co-Founder), Early Edition Rotary (Paul Harris Fellow), The Longview and Kelso Chambers of Commerce (many times named, "Ambassador of the Year" prompting re-naming the honor the "Walt Naze Ambassador of the Year Award") and many various civic committees devoted to the betterment of our local community. He was a life-time member of the Oregon Sherwood-Midday Masonic Lodge and the BPOE. In his early years, he was a member of Lent's Baptist Church in Portland and St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Longview.

Walt was extremely proud of his four children and their many achievements in life and considered them to be his greatest achievement in his life. He was a kind, generous, keen-witted man who dearly loved all his family and many wonderful friends. His sense of humor was legend to those who knew him. He enjoyed his morning coffee groups over many years where he met with long-time friends and made many new friendships. He loved the outdoors, especially spending time at the Oregon Coast and the Toutle River. He collected music of all varieties, model cars and planes and anything related to WWII.

Walt was preceded in death by his parents, half-brother Roger Naze, father-in-law and mother-in-law Al and Bobbie Peach and brother-in-law Brad Peach. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Jeffra Naze, daughters Kim Naze (Lachlan Foss) of Normandy Park, Wash. and Caralee Naze Fite (Chet) of Fair Oaks, Calif., his two sons Christopher Naze and Craig Naze (Christie) of Portland, his grandchildren Brandon Fite (Jenna) of Hanoi, Vietnam, Sean Carvey of Seattle, Chase Fite of San Diego, Kristen Fite of Sacramento, Jack, David, Hudson and Elizabeth Naze of Portland and Nick Yagley of Denver, Colo., great-granddaughters Sophia and Daphne Fite of Hanoi, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Doug and Janice Peach of Bluffton, South Carolina, sister-in-law Susan Nelson Peach of Longview, nephew Chris Peach (Amy) of Coos Bay Ore., nieces Corrie Peach Mealy (Derik) of Myrtle Point, Ore., Shannon Peach Bingley (Justin) of Centralia and Katherine Peach Shay (Tyler) of Longview, one great niece and four great nephews, a half-sister Jerilyn Stone of Lacy, Wash. and two half-brothers Jerome Nielsen of Camano Island, Wash. and Darrell Nielsen of Salem, Ore.

The Naze family is very grateful for the care given Walt by Dr. Michael L. Bartlett, PHSJ's Anticoagulation Clinic, Longview's Community Home Health and Hospice and the staff at "A Time Honored," where he resided the last two weeks of his life.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of Walt's life will be determined at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Community Home Health and Hospice at P.O. Box 2067, Longview, WA 98632 or a charity of choice.

Arrangements are by Cascade Northwest at Green Hills Crematory and Cemetery in Kelso.

Please sign the guest book at www.tdn.com/obits.