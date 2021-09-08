William "Bill" Charles Linden

Jan. 4, 1934 - Aug. 21, 2021

William "Bill" Charles Linden of Lacey, WA, passed away on August 21, 2021 at the age of 87. Bill was born to Charles N. & Lenore (Killien) Linden on March 4, 1934 in Everett, WA. He graduated from Everett High School in 1952 and married his high school sweetheart, Marilyn Joan Hensley on August 1, 1953.

Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn. He is survived by sons Steve Linden (Carol) of Maricopa, AZ, Tom Linden (Lorna) of Tumwater, WA, his daughter Lori O'Neill (Bob) of Yakima, WA, seven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.

Bill enjoyed a 36-year career with Weyerhaeuser, working in Everett, Aberdeen, & Longview. He retired to Brinnon, WA on Hood Canal in 1995.

No services are planned at this time.